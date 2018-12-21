Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this man to come forward.

Officers would like to identify the man in the image in relation to affray at JD Sports in Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Newport.

In a statement Gwent Police said: “Officers were called to the store at approximately 5.15pm on Friday, November 9, after a member of staff was threatened with a knife.

“We would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image as we believe he can help us with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, or direct message Gwent Police quoting log 379 of 9/11/2018. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”