STAFF and volunteers at the Sue Ryder shop in St Mellons are appealing for donations after the shop was targeted by thieves for the second time in less than five weeks.

The large format shop, which sells a wide selection of second-hand clothing and other accessories was broken into between 5pm on Wednesday, December 19 and 5am yesterday.

Damage was sustained the shop’s window and the shop was ransacked.

This follows a previous and similar incident when the shop was broken into on November 18, with the front window of the shop damaged, door crowbarred open and safe and laptop stolen.

Due to a temporary closure after this most recent incident, the shop will have missed out on a day’s trading, and shop manager Katie Watkins and her team of volunteers are appealing to the public for donations to help replenish lost funds.

Katie Watkins, who is the shop manager, said: “It was a real shock, and very saddening, I got a call at 4.50am this morning from the police to let me know we had been burgled and I came in to find all this awful mess everywhere. We had only just got back on our feet after the break-in that occurred at the shop in November.

“Breaking into a shop is one thing, and another when it’s a shop that helps fund care for people facing a terminal illness, a complex neurological condition or the loss of a loved one.

“When you consider the damage costs, lost trading time and value of the damaged donations – from both these incidents - we are looking at a loss of around £5,000. This is money that could have covered one of Sue Ryder’s family support teams for a couple of weeks, the team offer practical and emotional support to people at some of the hardest times of their lives – for a couple of weeks.

“To help make up the lost funds we’re appealing for some extra donations, such as high-quality items of clothing and accessories, furniture, books and homewares. These can be dropped off in person at the shop at St Mellons, and you can also arrange to have furniture collected from your home for free when you fill out the form atwww.sueryder.org/furniture.”