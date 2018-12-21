A PORTRAIT of Aneurin Bevan MP has appeared in Tredegar during November which celebrates his birthday.

To commemorate the day artist, Stewy, has produced a limited run of 70 prints of the design which is featured on the wall of the former home of the Tredegar Medical Aid Society. This was the organisation that Nye used as the blueprint for the NHS.

Each print is featured on a scarlet background, one for each year of the National Health Service and are signed by the artist.

The limited-edition prints will be given with every donation of £20 or over and are on sale from Tredegar Library. All proceeds from the donations will go to the Tredegar Town Mayor’s Appeal and the Blaenau Gwent Chairperson’s Appeal. Both the appeals help local charities.

The Blaenau Gwent Chairperson, Councillor Mandy Moore's appeal is for the National Autistic Society, Blaenau Gwent Branch and One Life Autism Group - both organisations provide support, advice and information for people with autism.

Cllr Moore said: “Stewy is such a talented and generous person. He will never know how much of a difference this will make to the young people on the Autistic Spectrum and their families.”

The National Autistic Society supports autistic people and their families. Their goal is to help transform lives, change attitudes and create a society that works for autistic people. Whilst the One Life Autism Group provides support groups for parents and carers of children and for adults who are on the autistic spectrum.

Tredegar Town Mayor, Cllr Haydn Trollope’s appeal will raise funds for the Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) base at Glanhowy Primary School and Heads of the Valleys Gateway Club for adults with learning difficulties.

The ASD base opened in September 2016 and provides pupils with access to a differentiated curriculum that suits the needs of each individual learner and supports the development of their social interaction and communication.

Cllr Trollope said: “Aneurin Bevan was always concerned about the poorest and most vulnerable people in our society. I am sure he would be delighted that all these years later he is still making a difference to those in need of support.”