AN inter-generational events initiative has been set up by a care home to help its residents engage with the next generation.

Glenmore Residential home has teamed up with Langstone Primary School as part of a new campaign to help connect two generations.

The initiative will see residents from Glenmore meeting children from Langstone Primary for special events such as the Christmas play which was held last week at the school.

The play was the first event organised as part of the scheme and saw Glenmore residents travel to the school to enjoy the concert and festive treats.

Members of the school’s Wellbeing Bunch greeted their guests with personalised Christmas cards, mince pies and cups of tea. They also sang happy birthday to one resident who will turn 102 later this month.

The idea for the project was spawned when Louise Suller, leader of Langstone Primary’s Wellbeing Bunch was watching Old People’s Home for Four-Year-Olds on Channel 4.

She said: “The children loved collaborating and gaining a sense of independence and mastery from teaching the older residents things and the residents wellbeing improved dramatically for days after their visits. The visits gave the residents something to look forward to.”

It’s not just the Glenmore residents who will benefit from the link project. Mrs Suller explained that the children also had a lot to gain.

“Lots of children at Langstone Primary don’t have regular access to their own grandparents,” she said.

“They’re really widely spread, and we have children from all over at our school, so I thought it would be a good idea to set up an inter-generational project.

“Being so close to my own grandmother, it’s an issue really close to my heart.”

Next term the school as part of their lessons about technology the Wellbeing Bunch will help bring some of the Glenmore residents into the 21st century.

The children will conduct lessons on Skype and Facetime to help keep the residents connected with their friends and families.