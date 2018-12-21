THE weekend is here once more and there’s only four more sleeps until Christmas day!

Gwent has been packed with busy elves, preparing for the festive season, but the holidays are for relaxing and there’s plenty of family festive fun to be had this weekend. Here are a few ways to celebrate throughout Gwent…

Newport Market is hosting a free Christmas concert on Saturday.

City of Newport Male Choir, including Musical Director Fiona Bryant and accompanist Barbara Davies, will perform from 11am in the Upstairs Gallery Space. Featuring a range of songs from their repertoire and festive favourites, this is a great break from any last minute Christmas shopping.

Malpas Cricket Club has truly got into the swing of things, with a children’s Christmas party and family Christmas quiz hosted this Saturday.

The party, which is free of charge and takes place from 4pm to 6pm, will feature activities and games with a gift for the children. You need to register your interest online, including any dietary requirements. This is followed by the family quiz, which is from 6.30pm to 9pm and will test guests Christmas knowledge.

Waterloo Inn, Cwmbran, is hosting a children’s Christmas party between 3.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday.

This will include a disco, party games, and a visit from Santa Claus. Tickets, which are available from behind the bar, are £2 per child.

If you’re looking for some festive fun, without the kids, there is an adults Christmas party being hosted at Garndiffaith Workmans, in Pontypool, tomorrow.

This free event takes place between 8pm and midnight and will include a disco and karaoke.

Ahead of this, the venue is hosting a children's party from 5pm. Tickets are free, but spaces are limited, so collect them at Garndiffaith Workmans.

Team Reese Gym, in Caerphilly, has a day of Christmas fun planned from 11am tomorrow.

Despite his hectic schedule, a jolly chap in red will be there with presents for the good boys and girls. There will also be a family quiz, with great prizes to be won, and plenty of games.

Try pinning the nose on Rudolph, stop Christmas presents toppling in a unique version of jenga, guess the candy canes and try your hand at Snowman Slam and Jingle Bell Toss.

Tickets are £5 from reception, with refreshments available for children and adults.

Bedwellty House, in Tredegar, is hosting Christmas parties rich in glitz and glamour.

Both parties, which are tonight and tomorrow (Saturday), start from 7pm and include a delicious three course meal, followed with live music by Noughts and Crosses.

This is £35 per person and needs to be pre-booked. To make a booking, call Bedwellty House on: 01495 353397

Finally, Gymfinity Gymnastics Sports Academy, in Tredegar, is hosting a free Christmas party tomorrow, following their Christmas Gymnastics Competition.

This will be from 7pm to 8.30pm and will feature – you guessed it – Santa Claus! For more information, phone: 07452 839782.

