THE hugely popular Holy Cheesus cafe is celebrating its first anniversary since opening its doors in Newport.

The cheese cafe, which is in Bridge Street, has attracted thousands of cheese lovers with its variety of tasty and unique dishes.

Owner Vernon Tessio opened the cafe one year ago today - and it proved so popular that it had to close early after running out of stock.

Mr Tessio, who lives in Newport, previously said: "I've been experimenting with the fillings with some positive results and some downright failures. This love of crafting the best grilled cheese sandwich, encouragement from friends and family eventually led me on to a business idea.

"There are some fantastic places to eat in Newport, with independent bars, shops, restaurants popping up all the time so why not add a grilled cheese shop to the list?"

And now, he has expressed gratitude to those who come to the cafe.

“It’s been a huge year," he said.

"The support of this 'brie-lightful' city has been overwhelming. I hope people keep shopping local.

"Everyday has been a highlight.

"Newport is my home and Holy Cheesus HQ was always going to start its journey here."

He added: "As for what will be happening in the future, well that would be telling. But it will definitely involve cheese."