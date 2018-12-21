GWENT Police are appealing for help to identify the men in the images as they may have information relevant to a burglary at Boots, Caerphilly.

The incident happened sometime between 5pm on Sunday 2nd December and 6am on Monday 3rd December.

Offenders gained entry by forcing entry to a rear door.

A large amount of items, including fragrances and electrical items, were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or direct message Gwent Police, quoting log 40 of 3/12/2018.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.