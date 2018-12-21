A 'SIGNATURE' building on a planned industrial park in Blaenau Gwent could be given the green light in the New Year.

Planning officers have recommended an application to build a 50,000 sq. ft. employment unit on land at Rhyd y Blew in Ebbw Vale is approved at a meeting on January 3.

The 'signature' building is hoped to attract leading businesses to the area and is planned to be the first part of initiative for automotive sector development funded by the Welsh Government.

A planning report ahead of next month's decision says the development could be the first phase of a wider site 'masterplan.'

"The applicants contend that their vision is to create a high quality industrial park which would serve as a catalyst to developing the profile for the site," the report says.

"Their proposal is seen as establishing an architectural and landscaping quality for future phases of the development."

The site lies within Ebbw Vale's Northern Corridor but has remained undeveloped for a long period of time.

Located within the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone, it is said to be one of the largest development sites available in the South Wales Valleys.

The full application includes car parking with 75 spaces, service area, sub-station, along with footpath and cycleway provision.

The appearance of the proposed building would be 'bold' and "in keeping with the scale of enterprise envisaged from potential occupiers," according to the plans.

One of the most significant constraints to the development has been that it is within a designated Site of Importance for Nature Conservation, but the plans have included enhancements to biodiversity and retaining marshy grassland.

A decision on the type of employment use for the site has yet to be identified, according to the application.

The possibility of a range of different business uses is included "to increase the prospects of attracting a future occupier."

"Its development could prove a catalyst for the economic regeneration of the Ebbw Vale area and wider region," the planning report says.

The approval would be subject to several conditions including submitting a 10-year ecological and habitat management plan and requiring cycle stores, motorcycle parking and electric charging points to be provided.