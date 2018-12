POLICE are searching for a 27-year-old man.

In a statement, they said: "Officers would like to speak to this man, 27-year-old Hussain Jamal Amin, in relation to a sexual offence in the Caerphilly area that took place on Saturday, November 24."

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 101 quoting ref 1800447553.

Alternatively, you can directly message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.