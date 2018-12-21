ALMOST 20 years on from the dawn of devolution, 58 per cent of people in Wales would vote to keep the Welsh Assembly, new data has shown.

The survey by Sky Data showed only 22 per cent would vote to scrap the Assembly in a referendum - with 14 per cent saying they didn't know how they would vote and six per cent saying they wouldn't vote at all.

But the poll also showed only 17 per cent would vote for Wales to become entirely independent if it was put to a referendum, with 67 per cent saying they would vote against the idea.

Meanwhile, four per cent said they would not vote and 13 per cent answered 'don't know'.

Participants were also asked if the Assembly should have more powers, with 40 per cent backing the idea, 23 per cent saying they were satisfied with the current situation, and four per cent saying it should have fewer powers. Meanwhile, 18 per cent said there should not be a devolved government at all, eight per cent said Wales should become an independent country and seven per cent answered 'don't know'.

Head of Cardiff University’s Department of Politics and International Relations Professor Roger Awan-Scully said the results showed independence "remains the position of a distinct minority in Wales".

"These are not insignificant minorities," he said. "Their opinions are just as entitled to be respected as those of others - and of course the balance of opinion can change over time.

"But at present, as has been the case for well over a decade, the clear majority position in Wales, however we ask people and whichever company is asking the questions, is to support devolution for Wales within the United Kingdom.

"There is no clear evidence of significant change in those attitudes."

The results were revealed after another poll, also carried out by Sky Data, revealed the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party would win two seats in North Wales and Mid and West Wales if an Assembly Election was held today. The party ran candidates in 20116, but failed to win representation.