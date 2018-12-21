NEWPORT City Council has issued a stark warning following the conviction of a fraudster.

Councillors have rallied together to tell Newport residents, if they have any concerns about a caller's credentials to ring its trading standards team.

Councillor Ray Truman, who is Newport City Council’s cabinet member for licensing and regulation, said: “If anyone has any doubts as to the credentials of anyone offering to carry out work then please contact trading standards before handing over any money,” he said.

“The council does offer a Buy with Confidence scheme which means a firm has been through several thorough checks before being allowed on the register and users can be confident these firms and individuals are legitimate businesses.

“Officers always advise people to get several quotes too on jobs so you can be sure of a fair price for the work on offer.”

The warning comes after a Newport man was jailed after defrauding a local woman of thousands of pounds – while on licence from prison for a similar offence.

Ronald Connors of Marshfield, Newport pleaded guilty to an offence of fraud when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on October 30.

He was sentenced on December 14.

The court heard Connors, trading as Barleystone Driveways, agreed to carry out work for an elderly single woman at her Newport home in March 2015.

He initially offered to do low value garden wall and driveway maintenance but this escalated in other work including a new roof, quoting a price of £38,000.

Believing the work was necessary the resident agreed the price and work was carried out over the following few weeks.

However the constant demand for payments concerned the woman who then contacted Newport City Council’s trading standards - but by then she had paid him £14,000.

The court heard that even after trading standards’ intervention Connors again visited the resident hoping she would pay more money.

During the visit Connors showed the resident the electronic tag he had on his leg - which he was wearing as he had recently been released from prison on licence for similar offences committed in Cardiff.

For this violation Connors was recalled to prison.

During the winter of 2015 the shoddily replaced roof leaked resulting in the resident having to pay a local roofer £3,200 to rectify the issues.