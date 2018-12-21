THE Welsh National Opera’s (WNO) spring season includes three tales of royalty and romance.

Opening the season, is their new production, Un ballo in maschera, where love, power and politics collide to create a tale of deception, intrigue and revenge.

This production is is directed by David Pountney, conducted by WNO Conductor Laureate Carlo Rizzi and is a co-production with German theatre Oper der Stadt Bonn.

The cast will include Welsh tenor Gwyn Hughes-Jones, who will sing Riccardo, with Mary Elizabeth Williams as Amelia and Roland Wood as Renato.

WNO will also revive Donizetti’s Roberto Devereux originally directed by Alessandro Talevi.

The production will be conducted by Carlo Rizzi in Cardiff and Birmingham, and James Southall at other venues.

Sung in Italian, the opera is loosely based on the life of Robert Devereux, the Second Earl of Essex and his close relationship with Queen Elizabeth I.

Bel canto virtuoso Barry Banks returns to WNO as the titular Devereux, alongside soprano Joyce El-Khoury as Elisabetta. Also joining the cast are Justina Gringyté as Sara and Gary Griffiths as Nottingham.

Finally, WNO’s spring season includes a revival of Mozart’s ever-popular The Magic Flute with a production originally directed by Dominic Cooke, sung in English and conducted by Damian Iorio, making his debut with WNO.

This Magritte-inspired production places Prince Tamino’s quest to rescue a princess and find true love into a surreal, dream-like world that features an angry lobster, a newspaper-reading lion and a fish transformed into a bicycle.

The witty story of enchantment and colourful characters, alongside Mozart’s music, results in a unique piece of opera.

The cast includes Mark Stone as Papageno, Ben Johnson as Tamino, and Anita Watson as Pamina.

Making her debut with WNO, soprano Jennifer Davis also appears as First Lady, fresh from her acclaimed engagement as Elsa in Lohengrin at the Royal Opera House.

For more information and tickets visit wno.org.uk/whats-on