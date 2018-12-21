WITH 2019 fast approaching, some people may get the post-Christmas blues. Luckily, Blackwood Miners’ Institute has plenty to keep people entertained in January.

It all kicks off with Welsh Wrestling, on January 12, from 7pm.

The Welsh Wrestling roadshow is invading the venue for one night only, with the chance to watch wrestlers take part in some live super slamming action.

Tickets are £12, £9 for children, or £35 for a family ticket. Ringside tickets are available, from the Box Office only, and can be booked by calling: 01495 227206.

Regular tickets can be bought through the Box Office, or online at: http://your.caerphilly.gov.uk/bmi/whatson/whats-on

Then, direct from London’s West End, is the UK’s finest George Michael tribute show: Fastlove.

For those who missed yesterday’s newspaper, Fastlove will take the audience on a journey through time, performing some classics by the ultimate pop duo, Wham!

This show is not affiliated with or endorsed by George Michael or his estate.

This will be from 7.30pm on January 19, and tickets are £25.50, or £24.50 concessions.

To top it all off, the King of rock ‘n’ roll will perform at the venue on January 25 and January 26.

One of the best Elvis Presley tribute artists worldwide, Gordon, will be taking centre-stage with his live band, bringing the magic and electricity of Elvis’ music back to life.

Gordon, who won ‘Images of the King’ in Memphis Tennessee in 2012 and ‘European Elvis Championships’ in 2013, will be performing from 7.30pm both evenings.

Tickets are £16.50. Book online, or phone the Box Office on: 01495 227206.