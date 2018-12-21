A JOURNALIST from Scotland will get his dream wedding after winning more than £11,000 on a £2 bet – thanks in part to Newport County.

Daily Record sports writer Tony Haggerty, 46, and his fiancee Caroline Carr will be tying the knot at a Scottish castle following the incredible win earlier this season.

Mr Haggerty had a six-fold accumulator on, and Newport to beat Stevenage (with both teams scoring) was the final result he needed. The bet wasn’t coming in, until Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable 98th–minute winner – his first goal for the club.

Mr Haggerty said: “Newport were the ones letting me down. I was watching the clock, and it was ticking over. When the goal went in in the 98th minute I was doing laps of honour around my living room. Caroline sunk to her knees in tears. I said ‘You can book the wedding now.’”

The couple had spent the day looking at wedding venues, and Crossbasket Castle, near Glasgow, was their ideal choice, although it was out of their price range.

Miss Carr said: “We had decided to scale it back a bit, then six hours later, we found that we had a hell of a lot more cash.”

The couple decided to mark their win by travelling down to Newport to present the 18-year-old striker with a bottle of whisky.

“Because I’m a football journalist back in Scotland, I thought I had to meet Antoine and tell him and give him a bottle of Jack Daniels as a souvenir, engraved with a message for him as well,” Mr Haggerty explained.

“We thought it would be a nice touch.”

The engraving read: “To Antoine, a memorable goal made our dream a reality. Caroline and Tony.”

The wedding has been booked in for December 14, 2019, and the happy couple have said there is always a place for the striker who netted their winning goal.

“He’d be more than welcome,” said Mr Haggerty.

“I think he will probably be playing that weekend, but if he’s not playing he can come. Although, I don’t want to see him getting suspended the week before just so he can make it.”

The Newport striker said: “I’m so happy for them and happy I scored that goal.

“I’ll be waiting for the invite in the post.”