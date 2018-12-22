A FOLK singer, who recently launched his 10th album, is touring the UK in 2019, including Cardiff and Bristol.

Jay McAllister, better known by his stage name Beans on Toast, released his album A Bird In The Hand on December 1.

It is one of his most successful albums to date, ranking number 3 in the UK Official Album Chart, Record Store Chart, in its first week.

Unlike previous albums, there are no references to intoxication or profanities, but it still manages to give humourous and insightful perspectives on the world.

Beans on Toast will begin their UK tour, performing at Cardiff’s Clwb Ifor Bach on January 30.

If you can’t make it on the day, have no fear, Beans on Toast will also perform at Thekla, in Bristol, on February 16.

For a full list of dates and venues, or to book tickets, go to: beansontoastmusic.com/live-shows/