Lovely Pepper is dreaming of a new home this Christmas. Can you help?

Gwent Cats Protection were called in to help Pepper when her elderly owner was taken into residential care. She is a fabulous ginger and white five year old girl who lost a front leg as a result of a traffic accident as a kitten. She is a very friendly girl, looking for a new lap to call home and has many years of love to give.

Pepper carries FIV which is a virus which is an immune deficiency virus and means she will need to be a house cat. If she went out and about she would be susceptible to picking up germs and infections, but keeping her indoors reduces the chance of this happening. She can be homed in families with children, but not in homes with other cats unless they too also carry FIV.

If you are looking for a house cat and can offer Pepper a home this Christmas then please contact us as soon as possible.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch