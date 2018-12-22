VOLUNTEERS and staff at Childline will be answering phone calls and responding to online chats around the clock this Christmas to ensure that the children and young people have someone to talk to about their concerns.

The NSPCC-supported service’s free and confidential helpline, which is open 365 days a year, is needed as much as ever over Christmas.

Last year Childline delivered 1,819 counselling sessions to children from across the UK on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day combined, a 10 per cent increase on the same days in the previous year.

Worries about mental or emotional health, family relationships and suicidal thoughts were the most frequent concerns reported by children and young people.

One boy aged 10 told Childline: “Mum forgot Christmas because of her drinking – she drinks a lot. It’s just me and mum since dad left. I don’t see him anymore as he has a new family.

“When I told her I wished she had remembered Christmas, she just said “Santa isn’t real anyway”.

“All my friends are having big meals with music and family and presents but not me. Mum is just sleeping all day and I feel really sad. I went in to her room to see if she wanted to watch some TV and she yelled at me to get out. It hurt my heart.”

Dedicated volunteer counsellors will be working and answering calls from children who get in touch from anywhere across the UK.

Kim Jackson, whose shift takes place on Boxing Day, said: “It is, sadly, a very busy time, as there are so many children and young people who do not have the supportive, loving homes at such a festive time.

“At Childline, we care about them over the festive period and throughout the year, 24/7.”

Childline needs the support of the public so it can continue to be there for even more young people.

Children and young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or find support online at childline.org.uk.

If you are interested in volunteering with Childline please go to: nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/volunteering-nspcc-childline/volunteer-childline-helpline