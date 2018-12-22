A WOMAN from Gwent has been applauded for years of service to her community.

Rita Evans, 80, from Abercarn was presented with the Inner Wheel International’s most coveted honour, the Margarette Golding Award, in recognition of her outstanding personal service.

The process begins with a nomination at a local level, which then goes through national and international scrutiny before being accepted.

Mrs Evans was presented with the award by Association president Ann Acaster of the York Vikings Club. The presentation took place at the District 15 rally, which was held in Hirwaun.

Mrs Evans said: “I was shocked to receive this award.”

Less shocked was her long-time friend and president of the Inner Wheel Club of Abercarn Barbara Saunders.

In congratulating Mrs Evans, Mrs Saunders said: “Rita is a shining example of the many Inner Wheel members who work daily to improve the lives of their fellow human beings.”

Despite undergoing major lung surgery as a teenager, Mrs Evans has gone above and beyond to help others in her community.

She worked as a nurse for more than 40 years, spending 13 of those as matron of Aberbeeg hospital.

Mrs Evans was also a founder member of Risca Ladies Circle, President of Abertillery District Hospital League of Friends and a member of Gwent Community Health Council, to name but a few of her roles.

In 2013 she was named as Caerphilly County Borough’s supreme volunteer and, in 2015, she received the British Empire Medal in recognition of her continued service to the community.

Inner Wheel is an international organisation founded in 1924 as a women's branch of the Rotary by wartime nurse Margarette Golding, who was born in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd. Today it is one of the largest women's voluntary organisations in the world, with 100,000 members across 3,895 clubs in 103 countries.

For more information, visit innerwheel.co.uk