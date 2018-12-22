South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews at New Inn Station are working in partnership with local charity Trac2, based in Trevethin, to collect as many donations as possible from local residents and businesses leading up to Christmas.

TRAC2 has been at the heart of the community for many years and continues to support those in need such as local rough sleepers or those affected by domestic abuse. They help the local community by providing families in need with beds, cutlery, clothes, food and warmth.

New Inn Station Commander Michael Evans, said:

“Christmas can be a difficult time for those who are vulnerable and a surprise gift shows them that someone cares. We’re so grateful for all the donations we’ve received so far and we hope that these gestures will help to bring some comfort to those in need this Christmas.”

The donations from the New Inn collection will be used to provide a Christmas meal on Christmas Day for local people in need. Sue Malson, Line Manager for Trac2 said:

“Every year we host our annual TRAC2 Christmas meal for families and individuals who are facing financial hardship, have no family at Christmas and don’t want to be alone or are homeless. We provide the transport, a three course meal, gifts and entertainment.

“Since our partnership with Blue Watch, New Inn Fire Station have been an amazing support to TRAC2. Not only from the donations but attending our community events.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Blue Watch and we look forward to our future partnership.”

New Inn Station continue to accept donations whether it be a new toy or unopened food to support the event. All presents will be distributed Christmas Day in the local community.

For updates on the appeal, please follow South Wales Fire and Rescue Service on social media or visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/745755765794516/