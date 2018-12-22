A CHEF is on a mission to prove how a vegan diet can make people fitter, stronger and healthier.

Chef, skateboarder, TV daredevil, ultra-athlete and vegan, Matt Pritchard, is part of a BBC documentary series launching in the new year.

Dirty Vegan aims to combat anti-veganism, one challenge at a time to show that vegan food - like Mr Pritchard - is not boring or bland.

The first episode challenges Mr Pritchard to power up and feed the Scarlets Women’s rugby team, who think vegan food is for wimps, ahead of one of their matches.

With the help of Senior Lecturer in Nutrition from Cardiff Met University, Ruth Fairchild, and a vegetable farm in the Gower, Mr Pritchard takes on the challenge head-on.

Each episode of Dirty Vegan is 30 minutes long, with new challenges each week.

The first episode of Dirty Vegan will air on BBC One Wales on Wednesday, January 2, at 7.30pm.