A DOCUMENTARY speculating whether a child murderer from Abertillery went on to become one of London’s most prolific serial killers will debut soon.

Harold Jones was just 15-years-old when he killed 8-year-old Freda Burnell and 11-year-old Florence Irene Little.

The first murder was on February 5, 1921, and the second on July 8, 1921. Although he initially denied the charges, he eventually provided written statements confessing to his crimes, blaming a ‘desire to kill.’

Due to his age, Jones escaped capital punishment, instead serving 20 years in prison.

Evidence suggests he may have gone on to become 'Jack the Stripper' - not to be confused with Jack the Ripper, active in 1888 - who murdered at least six prostitutes in London between 1964 and 1965.

This series of kills is known as the Hammersmith nude murders, as the victims were found naked. Although there are a few suspects, the case remains unsolved.

BBC's Dark Son – The Hunt for a Serial Killer is a cold case review of the Hammersmith nude murders, featuring Professor David Wilson, who is Emeritus Professor of Criminology and the Founding Director of the Centre for Applied Criminology at Birmingham City University.

Last year, he won the Broadcast and Royal Television Society Awards for 'Best Documentary' for his re-investigation into the murder of schoolboy, Carl Bridgewater.

Professor Wilson had a wealth of experience, including helping with the Netflix series, Making a Murderer, and acknowledges the public has a fascination with unsolved cases.

“Unsolved murder cases are a territory that has always fascinated the public, but this has become more intense with technology,” said Professor Wilson.

“The internet, and true crime podcasts, have offered the audience an immersive experience. They can become engaged in the miscarriage of justice in a way they wouldn’t previously have been involved.

“This has allowed everyone to feel part of the detective process. People have access to so much public information through the internet and want to be part of the process, seeing if they can unmask the killer.”

Professor Wilson's interest in Harold Jones' case was initially sparked by his curiosity on what Jones did after his release in 1941.

Research indicated the murderer was living in Hammersmith at the time of the kills; a fact seemingly unknown by the police.

This fascinating documentary will explore evidence, and offer new insight into this horrific case.

Professor Wilson explained: “We aren't trying to prove or disprove anything. We allow the evidence we uncover to take us in whichever direction it will lead.

“I worked with a team of people and we investigated other suspects. Once you begin looking carefully at evidence, these suspects fall away.

“This documentary is a reinvestigation into a case that’s unknown. It looks at how a cold case review might be done now, given developments in forensic science, techniques, and psychological understanding of offenders.

“I hope this documentary will give some closure to many people. Firstly, the families of the two little girls murdered in Abertillery; I’ve spoken to a number of their descendants.

“I also hope it provides closure to relatives of the Hammersmith nude murder victims. This was a deplorable series of murders and the culprit has never been brought to justice.

“I hope that, in a small way, we have taken a step forward to better understanding that sequence of murders and perhaps helping the police look again at who might have been responsible.

“I’d like to add, it was a delight visiting Abertillery on many occasions in the course of research and filming. People made me feel welcome and offered their own time to research, both in sharing their stories on the Abertillery murders and contributing to research on Hammersmith nude murders.”

Dark Son – The Hunt for a Serial Killer will be aired on BBC Wales on January 12, and on BBC Four on January 22.