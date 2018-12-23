FORGET the new year – why go to 2019 when you can travel back in time to the ’80s (for one night only)?

Spandau Ballet legend, Martin Kemp,will be presenting the biggest ’80s night to ever hit Cardiff Tramshed, on January 5.

Mr Kemp is a huge TV personality, starring in The Krays and Eastenders, along with his role as bassist in Spandau Ballet, who have sold millions of records worldwide.

He will be joined by special guest DJ, Tommie Quick, on the evening with optional fancy dress for the audience.

This is an 18+ event which will take place, at Cardiff Tramshed, from 8pm to midnight on Saturday, January 5.

The final release of tickets are now on sale, with the previous three releases selling out.

To book your tickets go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/martin-kemp-the-ultimate-back-to-the-80s-dj-set-tramshed-cardiff-tickets-50948792209#tickets

Find Martin Kemp on Twitter: @realmartinkemp