Take a look at this week’s Now and Then photographs. Do you recognise where they were taken? To share your memories of this area, e-mail nowandthen@southwalesargus.co.uk or write to Sarah Wigmore, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN, by Thursday December 27.

This is Clarence Place at the junction of Caerleon & Chepstow Roads in late Victorian or very early Edwardian times. The railway bridge is still there but almost everything else has gone - Although not visible in the photo, the Ivy Bush would have been there on the left. The big central house has been replaced by the now empty Tax Office building, a building that no one wants. The tram drivers kiosk in front of it is on the site of the Cenotaph which was erected in 1922. The shops on the right were replaced by the Clarence Quadrant before World War One. The poles on the pavements supported the overhead tram wires

Dave Woolven, Newport