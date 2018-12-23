NEWS that no council in Gwent - apart from Monmouthshire - will face a budget cut next year has been met with a mixed reception.

The Welsh Government's draft financial plans for the 2019-2020 financial year included cuts for Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly councils - as well as small increases for Newport and Torfaen.

But the final plans announced earlier this week were more rosy, with Monmouthshire - also the only local authority in Gwent to be run by a Conservative administration - now the only one of the five councils to face a cut - with its budget to fall by 0.3 per cent.

Newport and Torfaen will both get 0.6 per cent more than this year, while Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly will both see small increases, amounting to less than 0.1 per cent.

Although the cuts to the budget allocated to Monmouthshire council are not as severe as previously expected, its budget is the second-lowest of all Wales' 22 local authorities - with only Merthyr Tydfil getting less.

The council's leader Cllr Peter Fox said: “I was really hoping that a new first minister and a new cabinet team in Cardiff Bay would take advantage of this budget to signal a new start and demonstrate their commitment to public services.

"I’m afraid I cannot celebrate a budget which sees Monmouthshire receiving less cash when we face millions of pounds of absolutely unavoidable pressures.

"I cannot celebrate a budget that seems to attack rural areas the length and breadth of Wales.

"It could have been so different, it should have been so different, but it’s the same old same old.

"When the public see service reductions and closures over the next few months they will know where to look for the reasons why.”

Although the other councils have been more positive, they warned cuts would still have to be made.

Newport council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox said: "Because of years of austerity, setting a balanced council budget is extremely challenging, so any additional funds are gratefully received.

“Newport City Council is currently consulting on a range of budget proposals for the coming year. We value the views of our residents and urge them to have their say on how we deliver services in the future.

“All feedback, and the final financial figures, will be factored into our considerations and decisions to be made in February when the consultation concludes.”

Torfaen's Cllr Anthony Hunt said, while the increase in investment was "welcome", it still represented a real-terms cut.

"Given the increased demand and pressure on services including schools and social care, there remains significant pressure on council budgets and difficult decisions lie ahead," he said.

"Similar to other councils, we will have to make savings of £8.5 million this year to make our budget balance.”

And Caerphilly's Cllr David Poole said: “While every amount certainly helps, it doesn’t detract from the severity of the financial situation for local government, and we’ll continue to lobby for fair funding for local councils as we look to the future.

"We’re currently consulting on our draft savings proposals for 2019/20 and I’d encourage as many people as possible to get involved between now and the consultation closing date on Friday, January 11, and have their say.”

Blaenau Gwent council did not respond to request for comment.