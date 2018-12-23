WELSH people are ditching dining room tables for meals, even Christmas dinner.

With the average person spending almost 10 years of their life watching TV, it might be unsurprising to hear that many people in Wales will eat at the sofa.

BISSELL2, cleaning experts, have researched and found that a third of those living in Wales will even enjoy festive feasts from the sofa, including a roast dinner with all the trimmings.

29 percent of people blamed this on being tired or hungover, with 19 percent blaming laziness.

However, one in 10 people suggested the threat of a visit from the in-laws is enough to encourage them back to the table.

Although a meal on the sofa may mean we can enjoy a Christmas movie or the Queen’s speech while tucking into our turkey, one fifth believe this causes them to miss out on quality time with their family and friends while 15 percent admit they don’t appreciate their food as much with the digital distraction.

Commenting on the findings, Psychologist Angharad Rudkin, said: “The research reflects the changes in family life that have been happening for many years, but which have been propelled in recent years by downloadable TV and digital devices.

"However, children and adults benefit from sociable meal times around the dinner table, with adolescents in particular showing higher well-being when they regularly eat with their family.

"Family lives are busy, and it is tempting to make dinner times a relaxing 'zoning out' time on the sofa but making the time and effort to eat together without distraction a few times a week can help everyone feel more connected, appreciated and healthier."