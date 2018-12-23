BRANCHES of a national car repair company collected enough tinned food for a Newport church’s food bank to fill 53 crates.

The food, collected by staff in Kwik Fit depots from throughout south Wales, the Midlands and south west England, has been donated to the food bank at Newport’s Stow Park Church.

Food bank manager Samantha Llewellyn said: “Christmas is a busy time for us and often difficult to keep up with demand. The items that Kwik Fit has donated will create enough food bags to last over the Christmas period and hopefully slightly beyond. We would like to thank Kwik Fit and its extremely generous staff for this amazing donation.”

Dave Rees, Kwik Fit operations manager from Newport said: “The tinned food came from 90 Kwik Fit depots in Birmingham, south Wales and the South West.

Mr Rees, who is also the organiser of the annual Dalmatian Bike Ride for Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care, added: “We’re delighted to have managed to be able to fill 53 bread crates with the food gathered.”