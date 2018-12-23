NEWBRIDGE boxer-turned-artist Pat Killian has exhibited his latest work, a group portrait of some of Ukraine's most iconic fighters.

Mr Killian exhibited his work at the Stewart Hotel, the offical fight hotel for the Vasyl Lomachenko v Jose Pedraza bout at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The painting was produced for Dr Kirill Alekseyev, a sports doctor and fan of Lomachenko, his compatriot.

"Dr Alekseyev has a passion for Ukrainian fighters," Mr Killian said. "He was a huge fan of Klitschko brothers and saw his very first match at the Garden, Wladimir Klitschko vs Calvin Brock.

"His idea [for the portrait] was the past, present and future of Ukrainian boxing.

"He wanted me to capture the Ukrainian boxers that are making an impact over these generations."

Mr Killian's painting was signed by all three current Ukrainian champions – Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko – and was exhibited in New York before the December 8 fight, which Lomachenko won on a unanimous points decision.

Mr Killianboxed for Wales as an amateur but then pursued his other passion – art.

He has produced paintings of some of the greatest boxers of the modern era.

Last month, Mr Killian exhibited his painting of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, ahead of their heavyweight title fight in Los Angeles.

That too was bought by a private collector.

READ MORE: Pat Killian exhibits Fury v Wilder painting in Los Angeles