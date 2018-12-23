A MAN is refusing to buy an annual parking permit to park outside his house unless both the planned price hike is abandoned and enforcement is carried out.

David Davies has slammed inconsiderate drivers, who continuously block his drive and park outside his house without parking permits every week on Caerau Road, in Newport.

The 47-year-old claimed the incidents are a frequent sight because of the "lack of enforcement".

"To park outside Caerau Road you need a permit," he said. "Or if you have no permit, you can only stay for one hour.

"People ignore this. They also park across my drive, meaning I cannot get out. I have phoned the police several times to get the cars moved.

"If there was enforcement then people would not block my drive, would only park outside if they had a parking permit or in the allowed time. People know there is currently no enforcement so do not listen."

Newport City Council revealed this month it was carrying out preparation works to ensure it was ready to take over parking enforcement from Gwent Police in July, 2019, after the force said it would relinquish enforcing parking restrictions in April 2018.

A planned rise in annual parking permit charges from £17 to £30 for residents - which is 25 per cent lower than the Welsh average - and £7 to £12 for visitors was also made this month by the local authority, after it revealed it needed to save more than £8 million for the 2019/20 budget.

The builder has revealed he will not be renewing his parking permit if the price rise gets the green light.

"What is the point in having the permits if there are no checks," he said.

"I will not pay because it will be £60 for two permits for our house, plus a permit for guests. That is more than £100 and that is a lot of money.

"I will only pay for one if the price does not increase and if there are regular checks."

A Gwent Police spokesman said it was working "closely" with Newport City Council to tackle problems.

He said: "Our neighbourhood policing teams listen to any concerns about problem parking and associated highways issues raised by residents, and feed such concerns back to the local authority."

Newport City Council was approached for comment.