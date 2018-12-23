Blackwood Stroke Support Group was thrilled to receive an early Christmas present from officers at Gwent Police this week who handed over a cheque for £695.

The team of 13 officers, all from Risca and Blackwood police stations, walked the four-mile Pen-y-Fan trail in October, raising vital funds for the local support group.

Community Support Officer (CSO) Sue Falconer was one of those who took part in the walk. She said: “It has been our privilege to hand over a cheque of £695 to the group. A member of our police family was medically retired last year after suffering a stroke.

“Having seen the emotional, physical and mental effect it had on him and his family, we wanted to do all we could to support others who have been affected by this illness.”

Mike Rees, secretary of the Blackwood support group, said: “On behalf of the entire Blackwood Stroke group family, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part and contributed.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said: “I am immensely proud of our Gwent Police officers who not only support communities in their professional capacity, but also in their personal too.”

The Blackwood Stroke Support Group is a Stroke Association voluntary group that provides social and peer support to its members through various activities.

Members meet every Thursday at 10am in the Cefn Glas Sheltered Housing complex.

For more information on the group, contact Secretary, Mike Rees, on 07941 786 918 or visit stroke.org.uk/finding-support