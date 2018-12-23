BLAENAU Gwent AM Alun Davies would like to thank the county's residents who donated items to his Foodbank appeal, either directly to the Foodbank or via his Brynmawr office.

In November, Mr Davies launched an appeal for donations and was, as ever, grateful for the response the appeal received.

Along with his team, Mr Davies, delivered a number of donations to the Foodbank at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Abertillery.

Mr Davies also met with local volunteers to talk about the work they do.

“Approximately 40,000 people across the UK volunteered with a foodbank in 2017/18," Mr Davies said.

“The work that the volunteers across Blaenau Gwent carry out is truly invaluable.

“They are there, on the frontline, providing support to people from our communities at a time of crisis”.

Foodbanks in The UK Trussell Trust network distributed 658,048 three-day emergency food supplies to help people in crisis, a rise of 13 per cent for the same period last year.

Of these, 232,761 supplies went to children.

Wales has also seen a 13 per cent increase in the number of food supplies distributed compared to the same period last year.

Mr Davies added: “Between April 1 and September 30, 2018, across Blaenau Gwent, 1,958 three-day emergency food supplies were given to local people in crisis, with 647 going to children.

“It is an absolute scandal that Tory austerity and welfare reforms are forcing people to turn to Foodbanks in 2018.

“Locally we are seeing first-hand the effect of the of the flawed Universal Credit system and its impact on the increasing numbers turning to Foodbanks.

“Our Foodbanks rely on charitable donations and it’s the generous donations that really make a difference to people in crisis.”

If you would like to donate to any Blaenau Gwent Foodbank, you can donate directly or at many of the drop-off points.

More information is available on the Trussell Trust website.