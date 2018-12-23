CHRISTMAS Eve is nearly here, but there’s still time to make magical memories which will last a lifetime.

Ice skating is a great way to celebrate, with the opportunity to glide around the Celtic Manor, in Newport.

Celtic Manor’s The Great Skate, which is sponsored by Castell Howell, has proved popular, allowing guests to enjoy the festive fun in the five-star venue’s beautiful Rooftop Garden.

The Great Skate is suitable for anyone over the age of three, with all children to be supervised by a responsible adult.

Guests’ last chance to try out the temporary ice rink is January 6, with tickets still available for 6pm tonight, and the fun resuming from 11am on Boxing Day.

Packages vary in price, with a standard package, a ‘Great Sizzler’ package, which includes treats to tantalise tastebuds.

For some extra family fun, there’s still the chance to enjoy the venue’s ‘Let it Snow’ package, which will feature sing-along songs from Disney’s Frozen and guests can dress up like their favourite characters.

The ‘Let it Snow’ package has two slots left: January 2 and January 3, with both at 4pm.

Other packages range daily, from 10am to 7pm, although times may vary slightly due to the festive season.

To find out more about The Great Skate at Celtic Manor, or to book tickets, go to: celtic-manor.com/christmas/the-great-skate