A GROUP of friends have created a booklet aimed at stopping bullying.

Lowri Jones, 18, who is from Blackwood, with a group of her friends wants everyone to become “'upstanders' rather than bystanders”.

“I’m quite short and I was bullied at secondary school because of my height,” said Ms Jones.

"No-one stepped in to help me. It made me feel really worthless. Alone and isolated.”

But now the Fixers campaign, which aims to give young people a voice, has helped the group of friends create a booklet which tells stories of what it feels like to be a victim of bullying.

The booklet also features a young person who realises she has herself become a bully.

Ms Jones said: “To someone who is being bullied I would say ‘you’re not alone’. You should look to get help from a friend, a teacher, a colleague, your parents or grandparents. Just someone you know you can trust.”

“We know that bullies can bully for multiple reasons – because they’ve got low self-esteem and low self-confidence; or perhaps something’s happened to that person at home or maybe they’re being bullied themselves. So we thought we should look at that side of things as well, so the bully can get help if they want to.”

The group is hoping the booklet will be made available in local schools, colleges and youth clubs.

She added: “Even if it helps one person then that would mean the world to me.

“Regardless of whether they are a bully or a target – they know they are are not alone and help is there if they need it.”