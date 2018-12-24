BLAENAU Gwent MP Nick Smith has backed a campaign to end discrimination against guide-dog owners.

Mr Smith attended an event in Westminster held by the Guide Dogs charity, where he learned 75 per cent of guide-dog owners in Wales had been refused entry by businesses.

It is against the law to refuse access to a disabled person accompanied by an assistance dog, except in the most exceptional circumstances.

But nearly half (42 per cent) of guide-dog owners surveyed by the charity said they had been turned away by a taxi driver or similar private-hire company in the last year.

Other businesses that had closed their doors to assistance-dog owners, the survey found, included shops, supermarkets, gyms, campsites, places of worship, public transport, pubs and hotels.

“It was alarming to hear how guide dog owners are sometimes turned away by businesses," Mr Smith said.

“As well as being embarrassing, refusals can undermine the independence that assistance dogs give their owners.

“These refusals are not just examples of poor customer service, but are actually against the law.

“I support Guide Dogs’ Access All Areas campaign to open all doors to guide dog owners this Christmas.”

James White, senior campaigns manager at Guide Dogs, said: “It’s against the law for a business to close their doors to someone because of their assistance dog, but it’s still a daily concern for many guide dog owners going about their lives.

“When you rely on your guide dog to get around, leaving the dog outside is not an option. Businesses shouldn’t be allowed to make guide dog owners feel like second-class citizens.

“That’s why we’re calling for better enforcement of the law, and better staff training in some sectors to stop this discrimination from happening in the first place.”