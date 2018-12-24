A BOOK published by a Newport author earlier this year has won an award.

The Clockwork Crow, by Catherine Fisher, was published through Firefly Press in October.

The children’s book tells the story of a young orphan in Wales on an adventure, joined by a cantankerous clockwork crow, to solve a mystery.

The book has been awarded ‘Young Persons’ Book of the Year’ by Wales Arts Review for 2018.

The Clockwork Crow, which is described in The Guardian as ‘full of deep fairytale resonance’ has also been shortlisted for the Blue Peter Book Awards 2019, in the ‘best story’ category.

