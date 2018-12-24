A NEWPORT takeaway is set to open its doors on Christmas Day in a display of seasonal goodwill.

Golden Peri Peri, in Commercial Street in the city, will be open from 2pm until 5pm tomorrow in order to provide a warm meal to those who might otherwise not have one.

Anyone who finds themselves homeless this Christmas will be welcome to come and grab a bite to eat for free at Golden Peri Peri, says Zaheer Abbas, its manager.

“Some of these people don’t have anyone, they don’t have families," he added.

“We just wanted to help and give them somewhere to come, where they can have a warm meal this Christmas.”

It will be business as usual for the takeaway in terms of the food on offer.

Fried chicken, chips, wraps and everything which is usually served up will be available on the day.

Mr Abbas, 40, only took over management of the establishment six months ago but appears keen to show that Golden Peri Peri will strive to be as supportive to the wider Newport community as it can be.

He also hopes to inspire others to take a similar position when it comes to helping those less fortunate.

Mr Abbas said: “I think more people could be doing what we are doing.

“This is our first time doing this, but it might turn into a regular thing. It might happen at different times throughout the year, not just during the Christmas period.

“We wanted to give something back to the city and to the community.”

Housing charity Shelter Cymru says across Wales at least 25,937 people – equal to the population of Penarth – experienced homelessness in 2017/18, which was a three per cent rise on 16/17.

Shelter also says at least 2,228 people experienced homelessness in Newport in 2017/18.

The figures also do not include people threatened by homelessness.

A Shelter Cymru spokesperson said: “Homelessness in Wales is on the rise due to increasing rents, welfare reform and a lack of social housing.

“There are some parts of Wales where there’s literally no accommodation for single people on low incomes, making sofa surfing or street homelessness the only realistic options.”

For details Golden Peri Peri’s Christmas event, call 01633 255879. For information about Shelter, visit shelter.org.uk