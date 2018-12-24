HERE are all of the rubbish and recycling collection changes across Gwent this Christmas.

Newport

In areas covered by Newport City Council, bins and recycling will be collected a day later than usual over the Christmas and New Year period.

Helpfully, you can put in your postcode on the council’s bin collection page over Christmas to find out exactly when your bin and recycling will be collected.

According to the council website, your real Christmas tree can be recycled by:

• placing it in your garden waste bin for collection in March

• taking it to the HWRC

• asking the council to collect it for £6

The council reminds residents that cards can go in your green recycling box with cardboard and wrapping paper goes in your blue box, but no foil wrapping paper.

Here are the opening hours for recycling centres covered by Newport City Council;

• Monday 24 December 2018: open 7am - 4.30pm

• Tuesday 25 December and Wednesday 26 December: closed

• Thursday 27 and Friday 28 December: open 7.30am - 4.30pm

• Saturday 29 December and Sunday 30 December: 9am - 4.30pm

• Monday 31 December: open 7.30am - 4.30pm

• Tuesday 1 January 2019: closed

Torfaen

In Torfaen, there will be a normal collection on Christmas Eve.

The next collection will be on December 27. Further collections are listed on the council’s website for December 28, 29, 30 and 31.

There will be no collection on New Year’s Day, but collections are listed everyday to the 5th of January on the council website.

The council notes that from Thursday, December 27 until Saturday, January 5, crews will start their collections at 6am.

They say they are unable to recycle wrapping paper as it is not currently being accepted by recycling companies due to its low quality, and advise this should instead be disposed of in the purple lidded wheelie bin.

To help manage the extra waste the council will collect up to two extra black bags of rubbish per household. The bags should be placed next to the purple lidded wheelie bin on the first general waste collection after Christmas.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn will be open throughout the holiday period, with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, for the disposal of household waste.

The facility is open on Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 5.45pm, and on Sunday from 9am to 5.45pm.

Caerphilly county borough

There will be no collections on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Collections that usually fall on Christmas Day will be made on December 27 in Caerphilly County Borough.

For those who would usually have collections on December 26, 27 and 28, the collections will be made two days later.

Monday, December 31 will be a normal collection day, with further collections running a day late up to and including Friday, January 4.

There will be no collection on New Year’s Day.

The council reminds residents to have their bins and boxes out for collection prior to 6am on their revised collection day.

Recycling should be placed loose into the recycling bin (not in bags). Additional recycling that cannot fit in the recycling bin will be collected providing it is placed in clear bags (not black bags) and placed at the kerbside next to the bin.

Public toilets and recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The council is also keen to highlight the importance of recycling food waste – through its weekly food waste collection service – for the recycling of food scrapings, peelings, tea bags, bread etc.

Monmouthshire

In Monmouthshire, collections from December 25 to December 28 will be two days later than usual.

On Monday, December 31, bins will be collected as normal.

Then from January 1 to 5, collections will be one day late, with the rota breturning to normal on Monday, January 7.

The council is asking people to get their rubbish out on the kerb by 7am.

As a Christmas treat on your first day collection day after the 25th, households can put out two extra bags of household rubbish.

But, the usual exceptions aside, all other household waste collections are limited to two bags.

Blaenau Gwent

The council has announced that Blaenau Gwent Christmas recycling and refuse collections will be three days late during the Christmas period – running from December 24 to December 28.

Over the New Year period – running from December 31 to January 4 – all collections will be two days late.

Normal collections will start from Monday, January 7.

There will be no nappy and hygiene collection on Friday, December 28.

The nappy and hygiene collection due to take place on Friday, January 4 will take place on Sunday January, 6.

Normal weekly nappy and hygiene collections will resume on January 11.

The council’s waste department will be providing a service to collect and recycle your Christmas tree from January 7. Please contact 01495 311556 to register your details and confirm a collection day for your Christmas tree.

New Vale Civic Amenity Site will be open during the Christmas and New Year period between 10am and 4.30pm, and between 8am and 4.30pm on weekends, for residents to dispose of waste material.

The site will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day only.

The council has asked residents to recycle plain greetings cards only. Glitter, ribbons and badges are not recyclable and it will cause the card to be rejected.

They added that Christmas wrapping paper is not recyclable, and asked people to place it in a black bag or bin for your refuse collection.