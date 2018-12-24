AS THE song says, it's the most wonderful time of the year...but with every shop changing their opening hours it can be tricky to work out where to go for additional supplies during the festive period.
Here's all you need to know about supermarket opening times over Christmas and into the new year.
Aldi
Aldi Stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Eager shoppers on Christmas Eve can get in a little bit earlier to have 30 minutes browsing time.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm (30 minutes early browsing)
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26 Dec - CLOSED
Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-10pm
Friday 28 Dec - 8am-10pm
Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-10pm
Sunday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED
Wednesday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm
This applies to most Aldi stores some stores may vary.
You can double check your nearest Aldi store by clicking here.
Asda
Large stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but will open for Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 12:01am-7pm
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm
Thursday 27 Dec - Opens at 6am
Friday 28 Dec - 24 hours
Saturday 29 Dec - Closes at 10pm
Sunday 30 Dec - 10:30am-4:30pm
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 7am-7pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 10am-5pm
Wednesday 2 Jan - Opens at 7am
You can check your local store here.
Co-op Food
Store times vary across stores so the advice from the chain is to check your the opening times for your nearest branch by clicking here.
Iceland
The frozen food specialist will be closed on Christmas Day with some shutting their doors on New Year's Day.
Other opening hours vary from store to store but you can check by clicking here.
Lidl
Closed for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and there will be reduced opening hours throughout the Christmas period.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26th Dec - CLOSED
Thursday 27th Dec - 8am-8pm
Friday 28th Dec - 8am-8pm
Saturday 29th Dec - 8am-10pm
Sunday 30th Dec - 10am-4pm
New Year's Eve 31 Dec 8am-6pm
New Year's Day 1 Jan CLOSED
Wednesday 2nd Jan 8am-10pm
You can check your local store here.
Morrisons
This year Morrisons will be open for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and closed on Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 5am-6pm
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm
Thursday 27 Dec - 7am-11pm
Friday 28 Dec - 7am-11pm
Saturday 29 Dec - 7am-11pm
Sunday 30 Dec - 12am-6pm
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 6am-4pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 9am-6pm
Wednesday 2 Jan - 7am-11pm
If you want to double check your nearest store, click here.
Sainsbury's
The chain will be open over the whole Christmas period apart from Christmas Day.
The below times are based on Sainsbury's larger stores, however customers are advised to use Sainsbury's store locator in the link below to check their local opening hours.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 7am-11pm
Christmas day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing day 26 Dec - 10:30 - 16:30
Thursday 27 Dec - 7am-11pm
Friday 28 Dec - 7am-11pm
Saturday 29 Dec - 7am-10pm
Sunday 30 Dec - 10:30am - 4:30pm
New Year's Eve Mon 31 Dec - 7am-11pm
New Year's Day 1 Jan - 10:30am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 2 Jan 7am-11pm
Click here to check your local store.
Tesco
All stores will be closed for Christmas Day.
Tesco Express, Metro and Superstores will have varied opening hours.
To check your nearest store, click here.
Waitrose & Partners
Waitrose are closing all stores for Christmas Day and Boxing day.
The below opening times refer to their larger stores but you can check your nearest store by clicking here.
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm
Christmas day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing day 26 Dec - CLOSED
Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-9pm
Friday 28 Dec - 8am-9pm
Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-8pm
Sunday 30 Dec - 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve Mon 31 Dec - 8am-6pm
New Year's Day 1 Jan - 10am - 4pm
Wednesday 2 Jan 8am-9pm