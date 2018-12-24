AS THE song says, it's the most wonderful time of the year...but with every shop changing their opening hours it can be tricky to work out where to go for additional supplies during the festive period.

Here's all you need to know about supermarket opening times over Christmas and into the new year.

Aldi

Aldi Stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Eager shoppers on Christmas Eve can get in a little bit earlier to have 30 minutes browsing time.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm (30 minutes early browsing)

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec - CLOSED

Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-10pm

Friday 28 Dec - 8am-10pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-10pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED

Wednesday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm

This applies to most Aldi stores some stores may vary.

You can double check your nearest Aldi store by clicking here.

Asda

Large stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but will open for Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 12:01am-7pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm

Thursday 27 Dec - Opens at 6am

Friday 28 Dec - 24 hours

Saturday 29 Dec - Closes at 10pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10:30am-4:30pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 10am-5pm

Wednesday 2 Jan - Opens at 7am

You can check your local store here.

Co-op Food

Store times vary across stores so the advice from the chain is to check your the opening times for your nearest branch by clicking here.

Iceland

The frozen food specialist will be closed on Christmas Day with some shutting their doors on New Year's Day.

Other opening hours vary from store to store but you can check by clicking here.

Lidl

Closed for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and there will be reduced opening hours throughout the Christmas period.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26th Dec - CLOSED

Thursday 27th Dec - 8am-8pm

Friday 28th Dec - 8am-8pm

Saturday 29th Dec - 8am-10pm

Sunday 30th Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year's Eve 31 Dec 8am-6pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan CLOSED

Wednesday 2nd Jan 8am-10pm

You can check your local store here.

Morrisons

This year Morrisons will be open for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 5am-6pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm

Thursday 27 Dec - 7am-11pm

Friday 28 Dec - 7am-11pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 7am-11pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 12am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 6am-4pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 9am-6pm

Wednesday 2 Jan - 7am-11pm

If you want to double check your nearest store, click here.

Sainsbury's

The chain will be open over the whole Christmas period apart from Christmas Day.

The below times are based on Sainsbury's larger stores, however customers are advised to use Sainsbury's store locator in the link below to check their local opening hours.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 7am-11pm

Christmas day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing day 26 Dec - 10:30 - 16:30

Thursday 27 Dec - 7am-11pm

Friday 28 Dec - 7am-11pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 7am-10pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10:30am - 4:30pm

New Year's Eve Mon 31 Dec - 7am-11pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan - 10:30am - 4:30pm

Wednesday 2 Jan 7am-11pm

Click here to check your local store.

Tesco

All stores will be closed for Christmas Day.

Tesco Express, Metro and Superstores will have varied opening hours.

To check your nearest store, click here.

Waitrose & Partners

Waitrose are closing all stores for Christmas Day and Boxing day.

The below opening times refer to their larger stores but you can check your nearest store by clicking here.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm

Christmas day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing day 26 Dec - CLOSED

Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-9pm

Friday 28 Dec - 8am-9pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-8pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve Mon 31 Dec - 8am-6pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan - 10am - 4pm

Wednesday 2 Jan 8am-9pm