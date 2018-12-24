A Blackwood man is calling for a crackdown on the availability of drones to the general public.

Maldwyn Thomas, 71, says that with the progression of technology growing faster every day, drones could easily be used for criminal acts should they fall into the wrong hands. Something he says he warned his MP of back in 2015.

Mr Thomas said: “These drones have got out of hand.

“With some costing as little as £60, it will not be long before they are used for nefarious deeds.

“Fishermen already use them to drop bait, so why couldn’t a terrorist use one?

“There are videos online of modified drones which can carry handguns or grenades.”

Mr Thomas says that he believes more should be done to limit the sale of drones to the general public and that they should be kept solely for use by the military.

He cites the recent chaos at Gatwick Airport, caused by drones being flown dangerous close to the aircraft, as a reason for the crackdown.

However, he argues that something should have been done before now.

He said: “People act like this is a new thing, but it isn’t.

“I wrote to my MP (Chris Evans – Islwyn) back in 2015 about this matter.”

In his letter to Mr Evans, Mr Thomas stated that “I have grave concerns that these drones could, with very little engineering skills, be adapted to carry explosive devices.

“It’s only a matter of time before we will see the modern terrorist turning their attention to such acts.”

The incidents at Gatwick Airport led to flights being grounded and passengers being stranded. Mr Thomas claims that the government should take some responsibility for the chaos which was caused.

“The airport was shut down for two days and that was just the first incident,” he said.

“All that with a £500 drone, the terrorists are laughing at us.

“Why hasn’t anything been done up until now?

“We think we are in safe hands, but we’re not.”

The South Wales Argus contacted Chris Evans MP, but he was unavailable for comment.