AN Indian restaurant in Newport has spoken of their delight after picking up a brace of awards.

Hatti Indian Cuisine, situated on Lower Dock Street in the city, was named as Restaurant of the Year 2018 (Wales Region) at the 13th annual BCA Curry Chef and Curry Restaurant of the Year Awards.

On top of that, Hatti’s Shelim Ahmed won Chef of the Year 2018 (Wales Region).

The awards were presented by Cardiff MP Jo Stevens, actor and star of The Real Hustle Alexis Conran and news anchor Tasmin Lucia Khan.

Hatti Indian Cuisine also received a special mention from Lord Karan Bilimoria, the CEO of Cobra Beer.

Hatti manager Mo Zee said: “We were delighted to win the awards. It was such a great night.

“I was a bit star-struck meeting Lord Karan Bilimoria.

“I said “I’ve been selling your beer for years”.

“It was an amazing experience.”

The BCA Curry Chef and Curry Restaurant of the Year Awards are the industry’s premier awards, backed by restaurants and chefs themselves and considered one of the highest accolades in curry world.