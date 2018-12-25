AN ASPIRING doctor at Monmouth School for Girls has finished runner-up in an annual neuroscience competition in Cardiff.

Caitlin Clarke, 18, who is studying biology, psychology and chemistry at A-level, was second in the individual section of the seventh Wales Brain Bee at Cardiff University.

Caitlin, who is hoping to read medicine at university, was among a group of sixth-form students from Monmouth Schools who took part in the contest on Wednesday, December 12.

She was joined by Jo Clarke, Taya Lewis, Kaelyn Fan and Will Davis for the team section.

The students said they particularly enjoyed the laboratory activities.

The event is organised each year by Cardiff University’s neuroscience department and aims to motivate teenagers to learn more about the brain.

A Cardiff University spokesman said: “This year's competitors produced some of the most impressive results we've seen.”

Last year, Caitlin, was the runner-up in Wales' Schools Essay competition organised by the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh.