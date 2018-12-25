PARENTS have slammed thieves who targeted a primary school last week which caused it to close early.

Charles Williams Church in Wales Primary School in Caerleon has held a prominent role in the community for hundreds of years. The original school buildings were built in the 1700s after founder Charles Williams gave an endowment, which was his penance for killing his cousin in a duel.

But the school closed its doors temporarily last Friday after thieves stole lead from the roof buildings - and it not yet known when it will re-open.

It is also believed culprits have twice struck the school in recent weeks.

Head teacher Rebecca Penn issued a letter to parents which said: "I regret to inform you that following the previously reported incident of theft of lead, many areas of the school have been compromised or affected.

"As a consequence, after an assessment of the situation and in consultation with the chair of governors, I regret to inform you that the decision has been taken to close the school to all children and staff (from Friday, December 21).

"Work towards remedying the issues that have arisen will take place over the Christmas break."

Parents have since criticised the culprits.

Emma Williams, whose daughter attends the school, is one of many parents feeling "annoyed".

She said: "The thieves have come here twice recently.

"I know rain started to come and that is why they had to shut the school. It is upsetting to think that this loved school has been damaged by thoughtless individuals.

"Who would want to do this? We still have no idea of when the school will re-open."

And another parent, who did not wish to be named, added: "I know there was a theft to the year three/four building last weekend," she said.

"On Thursday we were texted in the afternoon to say school would be closed Friday as more areas were affected.

"It would appear the thieves had come back. They noticed the foundation phase hall ceiling was wet and therefore rain was coming through the roof.

"I think it would be helpful to raise awareness of this theft in the area and for people to be more vigilant. It would be devastating for another school or historic building to experience this.

"It’s hard to believe people would do this to a primary school. I am hoping, like all parents, that the school will be ready for the children to return in January."