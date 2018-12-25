COUNCIL leaders from across Gwent have wishes Argus readers a happy Christmas. Here are their messages.

Cllr Debbie Wilcox, Newport City Council

I am glad to have the chance to wish all our residents a very merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful New Year.

I know many of you have been busy preparing for Christmas Day, the one time of the year when many of us get a chance to relax.

However, spare a thought for all those who won’t be spending the day with family and friends such as carers, emergency services staff and people whose jobs mean they are on call on the day. We thank you all for your hard work in keeping our communities safe.

It has been a very eventful year for Newport, which saw the city host a variety of popular events including our first marathon, which will return in 2019. We look forward to another busy and challenging year ahead.

Cllr Peter Fox, Monmouthshire County Council

As we approach Christmas we reflect once again on an eventful year, nationally, but also here in Monmouthshire.

It’s been another difficult twelve months for the county council financially but the authority continues to deliver brilliantly in many areas and I’m grateful for the way our residents work alongside us.

I remain confident for the future, especially at the helm of a county where we may be light on funds, but rich in human talent.

I'm sure, like me, you look forward to your Christmas break while spending time with loved ones, but we need to spare a thought for those in society who are less fortunate and hope their circumstances improve.

I offer a huge thank you to those serving and protecting us and caring for the vulnerable over the festive season and wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a very Happy New Year.

Cllr Anthony Hunt, Torfaen County Borough Council

I hope all Argus readers have a happy Christmas.

I’d like to thank those working in our public services over Christmas, including council workers supporting those in need at this time of year. The sacrifices made by people like you to help others shows the true spirit of our communities at Christmas, more than all the expensive gifts in the world.

Thanks also to those from groups like the fantastic Trac 2 charity, who will be taking time out of their own Christmas Day to share dinner with those who may otherwise be alone or who would otherwise go without.

Of course, that community spirit doesn’t just exist at Christmas. I know that week in, week out there are people volunteering locally, from helping run junior sports clubs to keeping an eye out for elderly residents and so much more. Your dedication keeps our communities strong, and for that we should all be thankful this Christmas.

Cllr David Poole, Caerphilly County Borough Council

The festive period is always a time for reflection, and as I look back, it’s clear that 2018 has been another mixed year – of successes and highs, but of course some significant challenges too.

In looking back, I must thank my colleagues – the staff at Caerphilly County Borough Council – for their professionalism and passion, and that despite the most challenging financial times in our council’s history, they continue to do all they can to deliver quality services for the residents of our county borough.

Looking forward, these challenges will undoubtedly continue over the coming years, and it’s inevitable, given the financial situation, that some difficult decisions will need to be made. I’d assure readers however, that we’ll continue to rise to these challenges and continue to lobby hard for fair funding for local government as we look to the future.

As we settle done to enjoy this year’s festivities with our family and friends, it’s important that we remember that the festive period isn’t a break from work for everybody. My sincere thanks go to our social care staff, highways team and many, many others across the council, as well as our emergency services and health colleagues, who work all year round to ensure the most vulnerable in our society are protected and well looked after.

Finally, I’d urge residents to check in on relatives or neighbours that might be on their own over the festive period. Christmas can be a lonely time for those living alone, and a short call or visit can make all the difference.

As 2018 draws to a close, I wish all readers a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.