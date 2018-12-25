THE descendent of a family of butchers from Chepstow sent in this photograph of the family shop's impressive Christmas window display, taken 80 years ago.

Tim Blandford keeps the photograph, showing the Blandford butcher's shop in all its glory, on a wall at home.

Mr Blandford's grandfather opened the shop in 1897. It then later passed to his sons when he died.

Mr Blandford remembers living above the shop as a young boy.

"From about the age of four I was involved in working behind the scenes," he said.

He said the business was a strictly family affair.

"Once you get the meat trade in your blood, you never lose it," he added.

Mr Blandford now runs a wholesale meat business with his son.

He said the Chepstow shop's Christmas displays were always a highlight and took a long time to set up, with dozens of pheasants and rabbits among the products on sale.

"Of course, there was no refrigeration in those days," he added.

"I was brought up helping to make pies and faggots out the back of the shop, to sell to the people coming out of the cinema in the evenings," he said.

"In those days, there were a lot of people living above the shops in Chepstow – it was a busy town centre, even at night.

Mr Blandford said things had changed a lot since his family shop closed.

"The biggest problem now is that there's no parking unless you pay," he said.

"Even if you just pop in for an hour, you have to buy a parking ticket."