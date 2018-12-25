GWENT Police have warned residents to be vigilant after burglars targeted a home in Caerphilly county borough, stealing Christmas presents.

Car keys were also stolen from inside the Rhymney property – the thieves stole a BMW which was later found burned out.

The police have reminded homeowners to keep their properties secure.

Inspector Andy O’Keefe said: "I'm urging residents to please ensure that all doors and windows to their homes, as well as their vehicles, are locked and secure at all times, especially when they are left overnight.

"Also please keep any keys and valuable items out of sight. Don't leave keys visible through windows or letterboxes, or any Christmas presents on view.

"Please don't make it easy for thieves and allow them to spoil your Christmas."

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked by Gwent Police to contact them on 101 or via a direct message on Twitter or Facebook, quoting log: 62 24/12/18