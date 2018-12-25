NEW drink and drug-driving statistics reveal that Gwent is one of the places to avoid on the road during the Christmas period.

While the unwanted award of the drink and drug-driving capital of 2018 goes to Hereford, the postal area of Gwent, with its Newport code NP, is in the Top 10 hall of shame in fifth place behind Crewe, Blackpool and Sunderland.

With the festive season here and Christmas parties already in full swing, the analysis, which looked at over six million car insurance quotes run on MoneySuperMarket over the last 12 months (November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018), reveals that those living in Hereford, have the highest number of drink and drug driving convictions at 2.30 for every 1,000 drivers.

According to the price comparison site, Gwent had drink and drug driving convictions at 1.58 for every 1,000 drivers while neighbouring Cardiff faired little better with 1.52, just a place behind in sixth.

North West London boasted the lowest rate, with just 0.45 convictions per 1,000 drivers, while four other London postal areas also feature in the bottom ten – North (0.56), East (0.61), South West (0.61) and West London (0.67).

When it comes to gender, the data reveals that men (1.34) are more than twice as likely to drink and drug drive as women (0.66), while the total number of convictions for women has halved over the last year (1.20 to 0.66).

In terms of occupation, plumbers are most likely to get behind the wheel while under the influence, an increase of 17.26 per 1,000 since 2017.

Students still remain in the top two, though numbers have decreased considerably since last year, from 28.48 to 5.93 per 1,000.

Scaffolders, ground workers and builder labourers are also amongst the top five with a greater likelihood of drink or drug driving.

Despite this, the data from MoneySuperMarket reveals that the overall drink and drug driving rate has decreased by 29 per cent since last year, from 1.47 to 1.05 per 1,000 – though this trend doesn’t apply to 17-24-year olds, for whom rates have risen by 10 per cent.

Toyota, Fiat and Porsche owners have significantly reduced their drink and drug driving conviction rates in the last 12 months, nearly halving the number of offences from 1.18 to 0.56 (Toyota), 1.95 to 0.99 (Fiat) and 0.82 to 0.47 (Porsche).

Emma Garland, data scientist at MoneySuperMarket, said: “With Christmas parties and festivities coming up, there is more chance of people getting behind the wheel under the influence as they may not realise how much alcohol they’ve had.

“Driving the next morning while unknowingly still over the limit is also a key factor, especially for those who may have particularly early starting times, such as labourers and plumbers.

“However, it’s reassuring to see that convictions have decreased since last year and hopefully they will continue to do so year on year.

“Drink or drug driving can be damaging not only to your licence, but also to yourself and others – so if you are doubting your sobriety, don’t put yourself or others at risk by driving, even if it seems like an inconvenience at the time.”

The figures were compiled for drivers living in Wales, England and Scotland.