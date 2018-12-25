THE family and friends of an inspirational Cwmbran teenager are set to take part in a charity run in her memory.

Emily Clark beat a rare form of blood cancer – Burkitt’s lymphoma – on two occasions but passed away aged only 18 two years ago, following complications due to breathing difficulties.

The teenager's many achievements included writing a blog that was read around the world and launching a campaign which persuaded thousands to sign up to the bone marrow register

And as a tribute to Miss Clark, her family and friends have formed a team - Remission Possible - to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life event in Pontypool Park on June 29 and 30 2019.

The team hope to raise vital funds for life-saving research.

Mum Donna Dunn said: “Emily never complained once. She was so positive and would always try and help others. She was an ambassador on the cancer ward and was a brilliant campaigner. She was incredible and we miss her so much.

"It’s a chance to celebrate life and honour those who have survived cancer but also remember and pay tribute to those, like Emily, who have sadly lost their lives to the disease.

“I know cancer touches almost every family. That’s why I’m urging people to get behind the Relay for Life.”

Teams of between eight and 15 people, of all ages and levels of fitness, can take part in the event which aims to unite communities to help beat cancer.

As the event continues non-stop through the night, team members not on the track take turns to rest, eat, or sleep in their tents, which are set up close by. As dusk falls, the poignant Candle of Hope ceremony begins which involves specially made Candle of Hope bags decorated with touching messages – in memory or in celebration of loved ones - are filled with sand and lit up with candles at the Pontypool site.

For more information visit cruk.org/relay or e-mail sian.whelan@hotmail.com