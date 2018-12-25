A NEWPORT woman raised nearly £2,500 for a Parkinson's charity by organising a coffee morning and raffle for her friends and family.

Judith Hibbs built on the success of a similar event last year, which raised £2,100, to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

"My cousin was diagnosed [with Parkinson's disease] about ten years ago, and another cousin's husband was diagnosed this year," she said.

"People need to be more aware of it. There are a lot of people with Parkinson's but you don't hear so much about it – it's not highlighted enough."

For the coffee morning, held at the Christadelphian Hall on Caerleon Road, Ms Hibbs was donated raffle prizes for restaurants like Junction 28 and Nando's, as well as prizes of gift sets.

"It was an excellent day," Ms Hibbs said. "Everyone said it was so lovely to see the hall full – people said it was a lovely idea, and I'm very please with the money we raised."

The money raised at the event was matched by Lloyd's Bank, where Ms Hibbs' niece and her husband both work, bringing the grand total donated to Parkinsons UK to £4,905.

Ms Hibbs recently presented a cheque to John McLaughlin and Jenni McCabe, the charity's local branch chairman and secretary, respectively.