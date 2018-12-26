SIX months on from Gwent Police launching a scheme to educate alcohol-fuelled offenders rather than prosecute them, the team behind the idea has spoken with optimism about a modest, yet positive start.

The Alcohol Diversion Scheme is designed to cut re-offending, and prevent the cyclical nature of alcohol-related crime, by sending offenders on an educational course to learn about the dangers of binge drinking.

Offered to first-time offenders or those who commit low-level crimes while drunk, the course costs participants £46.50 and is run by the same TTC Group that runs speed awareness courses across South Wales.

People who choose to attend the course will not show up on criminal checks – but they will not be offered the course again if they go on to reoffend.

Although the two-hour educational course is still in its infancy, the feedback has been very positive.

Of the 20 men and women offered the chance to take part, 15 individuals took up the offer and completed the session, in which they learned about the long-term effects of alcohol and how to avoid behaviour that is likely to result in police action.

The course also focuses on the effects participants' excessive drinking can have on their family, friends, and the local community.

Jonathan Robertson, TTC Service Delivery Manager, said: “While there have been a fairly modest number of referrals at this stage, it has been very positive that 75 per cent of offers have resulted in completion.

"This shows there certainly is demand for this intervention.

“We have had lots of positive feedback from those attending, with the session described as 'soul searching,' 'thought-provoking' and 'interesting'.

"Clients have also expressed that they are better able to recognise the impact of their behaviour on those people around them and the detrimental effect their actions can have – not only on their health, but also their careers.

“Overall, it has been pleasing to hear how grateful these clients were to be given the chance to make a positive step change in their life, as the result of an intervention which came out of potentially one isolated incident where they had overstepped the mark.”

Gwent Police chief inspector Richard Blakemore said: “The Alcohol Diversion project is a key aspect of the wider strategy which will help us tackle alcohol problems within Gwent.

"It is pleasing to see that the early feedback has been so positive and we will look to build on this, as we continue to work hard to reduce drunken incidents on our streets and make our communities safer.”

For more information about the course, please visit the TTC Group’s website: http://www.ttc-uk.com/police-referred-courses/alcohol-diversion-scheme/.