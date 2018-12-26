BUSINESSES in Newport have been urged to make the most of the opportunity presented when Leicester City fans flock to the city for the team’s FA Cup clash with Newport County AFC next month.

The Exiles will face the former Premier League champions in the third round of the tournament at Rodney Parade on Sunday, January 6, after beating Wrexham 4-0 in the second round earlier this month.

Thousands of Leicester fans are expected to flock to the city for the clash in a repeat of scenes in February, when County faced Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round.

And manager of the Newport Business Improvement District - which represents more than 400 companies in the city centre - Kevin Ward said the match presented a valuable opportunity for hotels, bars, cafes, restaurants and other traders in the city.

“Sporting success for the city translates to increased trade for many of our members,” he said.

“Bars, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops benefited from County’s cup run last season and particularly from the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’m sure we will see the same impact from the Leicester City match, and it’s important that businesses in the city centre make the most of the day by staying open on a Sunday and coming up with special offers for home and away supporters.”

Mr Ward, who is also a County director, added: “We’re looking forward to a fantastic day in the city centre - and hopefully some giant-killing from County.”

Tickets for the showdown on January 6, which will kick off at 4.30pm and will be broadcast live on BBC One and is reportedly set to earn County £200,000 in broadcast income, will go on general sale on Friday, December 28.

Tickets have already been on sale to season ticket holders, trust members and shareholders, as well as supporters who bought tickets for the game against MK Dons on Saturday, December 15.

The club has warned there will be a high level of demand for tickets.

When County faced Spurs in February they were able to hold the Premier League team off to a 1-1 draw. Spurs came out on top with a 2-0 win at Wembley in a replay.