IT'S been a very long road, but the long-running roadworks on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Brynmawr and Gilwern should be complete within the next year.

Work to convert the section of the road into a dual carriageway began in late 2014. Although it was originally due to be complete this year, the work has proven more complication than predicted, and this has now been pushed back to the end of next year. It is also over budget - with the original estimated cost of £280 having been exceeded by, at last report, around £51 million.

But the end is finally in sight, with contractor Costain saying it should be complete by the end of 2019.

Project director Bruce Richards said: “Whilst the eastern section of the project is moving close to completion, the westernmost section is, without doubt, the most challenging and complex section of road construction in the UK at this present time.

"The lateral constraints, environmental challenges and variation in ground conditions are fully testing the design and construction methodology.

"We are currently working closely with Welsh Government to deliver the project in late 2019, with the full programme of work kept under constant review.

"A more favourable winter than that of 2017/18 will certainly assist with our challenging programme.”

Costain has also said the section between Saleyard and Glanbaiden will be complete and fully open to traffic in the spring.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: “This is a challenging project, which has had to navigate demanding environmental considerations and difficult Winter weather conditions.

“We will continue to be in close contact with Costain as they work towards delivering this project to schedule.”

All new footbridges to be built as part of the scheme are now in place.

The work is part of a £900 million scheme to convert the entirety of the road between Abergavenny and Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taff, which began in 2002.

The first stage of the project, a 5km stretch from Tredegar to Dowlais Top, was the first to be completed, with work staring in March 2002 and ending in November 2004.

Next was a 5km stretch between Abergavenny and Gilwern - which cost £60 million, began in early 2005 and ended three years later.

The third section involved a 7.5km stretch from Brynmawr to Tredegar. It began in early 2013 and finished in September 2015. This is the only part of the scheme which has received investment from the European Union, with £78 million of the £158 million cost contributed by Brussels.

The final two sections, which will involve 16km of road between Dowlais Top and Hirwaun, about six miles west of Merthyr Tydfil, costing £400 million, is due to get under way in late 2019, and be completed by 2022.

Each stage has been carried out by a different contractor, with the Abergavenny to Gilwern section built by Surrey-based BAM Nuttall, the Brynmawr to Tredegar portion delivered by Carillion, which collapsed earlier this year, and the Tredegar to Dowlais Top stage built by Abergavenny Alun Griffiths, which is based in Abergavenny. Contracts are yet to be formally announced for the final two sections.